Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Truist

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Avantor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.22.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $37.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.05. Avantor has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 84.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $3,021,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,594,393 shares of company stock worth $112,262,915 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

