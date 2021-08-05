IPG Photonics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,399 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,425% compared to the typical volume of 95 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $179.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.20. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,097.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,979,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,161,153.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,799 shares of company stock valued at $9,662,311. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPGP has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.25.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

