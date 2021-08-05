Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.96.

NYSE CPRI opened at $58.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.52. Capri has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $60.74.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company’s revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 0.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Capri by 2.7% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Capri by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

