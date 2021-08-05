First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the June 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPA opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $37.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) by 138.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.