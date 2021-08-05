Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,553 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Duluth were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Duluth by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Duluth in the first quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Duluth by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Duluth by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duluth by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $133.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. Analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

