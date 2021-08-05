Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) to “Hold”

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of PARR opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.71. The company has a market cap of $869.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The company had revenue of $888.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 40.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 0.7% during the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 259,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

