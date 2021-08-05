Lake Street Capital Increases Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target to $9.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

NYSE:UTI opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $228.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.95.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%. Equities analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,126,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 604,534 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 60,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

