EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EPAM. Citigroup raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.27.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $569.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 95.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $286.90 and a 12 month high of $576.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $520.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $3,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,979. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after acquiring an additional 661,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,576,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 638.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,142,000 after buying an additional 464,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 935.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,278,000 after buying an additional 342,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after buying an additional 268,226 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

