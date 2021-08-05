4,483 Shares in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Power REIT in the first quarter valued at $389,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Power REIT in the first quarter valued at $423,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Power REIT in the first quarter valued at $1,335,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Power REIT by 100.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 167,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 83,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Power REIT by 58.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 176,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 64,910 shares in the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of Power REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PW opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.23 million, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 48.46 and a quick ratio of 48.46.

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

