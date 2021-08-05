Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,307 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.72% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

KALA opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KALA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.