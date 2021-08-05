Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 2,881 Shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NI were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NI by 308.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NI by 42.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NI by 73.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NI by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NI by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 24.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NI alerts:

NASDAQ NODK opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $411.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $21.21.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter. NI had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 15.88%.

NI Profile

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard auto, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NODK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK).

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.