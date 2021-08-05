Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $313,327,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2,814.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,310,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,295 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $134,195,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,730,000 after acquiring an additional 570,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $4,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $2,834,433.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $220,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 922,475 shares valued at $103,040,607. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON opened at $120.93 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.50 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 195.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

