Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Industrias Bachoco were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 31.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBA stock opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.81. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $34.73 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.35 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.4249 dividend. This is an increase from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBA. TheStreet raised Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

