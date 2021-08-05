Diageo’s (DEO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
DEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.12.
NYSE DEO opened at $200.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.38. Diageo has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $202.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67.
About Diageo
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
