Emory Wright Sells 6,404 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Emory Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $708.01 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.23 and a 12 month high of $713.70. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $618.86.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGN. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

