STMicroelectronics’ (STM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.29.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM stock opened at $42.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.89. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 146.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.