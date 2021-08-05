Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IKTSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Intertek Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Intertek Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Intertek Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at $72.64 on Monday. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.4463 per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.30%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

