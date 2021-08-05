DWF Group plc (LON:DWF) Insider Michele Cicchett Sells 184,999 Shares

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF) insider Michele Cicchett sold 184,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total value of £188,698.98 ($246,536.43).

Shares of DWF stock opened at GBX 108.22 ($1.41) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.55. The stock has a market cap of £352.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20. DWF Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from DWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. DWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded DWF Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

