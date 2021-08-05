Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $20,214,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.90, for a total transaction of $20,214,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total transaction of $18,887,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total transaction of $19,440,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total transaction of $7,453,528.17.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $330.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.91. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $344.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.42 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.15.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

