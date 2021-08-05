Comparing PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) & Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA)

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) and Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PennyMac Financial Services and Finance Of America Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Financial Services 0 2 6 0 2.75 Finance Of America Companies 0 0 1 1 3.50

PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $81.86, suggesting a potential upside of 30.47%. Finance Of America Companies has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 102.70%. Given Finance Of America Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Finance Of America Companies is more favorable than PennyMac Financial Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.3% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Finance Of America Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PennyMac Financial Services has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finance Of America Companies has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Financial Services and Finance Of America Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Financial Services 43.72% 55.61% 5.86% Finance Of America Companies N/A N/A -2.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PennyMac Financial Services and Finance Of America Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Financial Services $3.71 billion 1.13 $1.65 billion $20.92 3.00 Finance Of America Companies N/A N/A -$1.13 million N/A N/A

PennyMac Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Finance Of America Companies.

Summary

PennyMac Financial Services beats Finance Of America Companies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans. It sources first-lien residential conventional and government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans. The Servicing segment engages in the servicing of newly originated loans, and execution and management of early buyout transactions and servicing of loans. It performs loan administration, collection, and default management activities, including the collection and remittance of loan payments; response to customer inquiries; accounting for principal and interest; holding custodial funds for the payment of property taxes and insurance premiums; counseling delinquent borrowers; and supervising foreclosures and property dispositions. The Investment Management segment is involved in sourcing, performing diligence, bidding, and closing investment asset acquisitions; managing correspondent production activities for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust; and managing acquired assets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc. operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.