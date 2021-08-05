Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of ELAN opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 80,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

