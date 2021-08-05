Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 64,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

BBIG opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.82. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter.

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.