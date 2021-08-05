Terex’s (TEX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Terex (NYSE:TEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEX. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.56.

Terex stock opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.22. Terex has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Terex will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Terex by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

