Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $9.09 on Thursday. Enel has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.4349 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th.

About Enel

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

