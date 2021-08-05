Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 47,106 Shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) by 125.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,721 shares of the brand management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Iconix Brand Group worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of ICON opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00. Iconix Brand Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $45.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.24.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The brand management company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

