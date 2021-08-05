55,042 Shares in Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Creatd at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Creatd in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Eric Goldberg sold 206,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $745,093.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,235,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Creatd stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Creatd, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.67.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

