UBS Group AG Takes Position in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $9,930,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $9,857,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOTZ shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CarLotz stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.33. CarLotz, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $505.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.17.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Equities analysts predict that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

