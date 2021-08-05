Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,847 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in trivago were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in trivago by 815.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRVG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.79.

Shares of TRVG opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 1.76. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. As a group, analysts expect that trivago will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

