UBS Group AG Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) by 111.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $600,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.84. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $13.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.