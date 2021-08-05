Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Insignia Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insignia Systems by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas John Swenson purchased 15,421 shares of Insignia Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,465.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $551,276 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISIG opened at $7.93 on Thursday. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.32.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

