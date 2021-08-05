Geode Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at $208,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 489.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered TOMI Environmental Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ TOMZ opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $17.04.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 1.30%.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

