Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charah Solutions were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Charah Solutions by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,576 shares of company stock worth $362,708. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charah Solutions stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $138.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 52.47% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $52.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.10 million. Research analysts predict that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

