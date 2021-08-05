UBS Group AG Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 320,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth $8,271,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 38,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSEP opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $32.12.

