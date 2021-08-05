Geode Capital Management LLC Has $205,000 Position in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) by 423.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,665 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LM Funding America were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LM Funding America in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

Shares of LMFA stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 29.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37. LM Funding America, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $18.50.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. LM Funding America had a net margin of 80.47% and a negative return on equity of 29.59%.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA).

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.