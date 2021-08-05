UBS Group AG Takes $31,000 Position in SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA SFY opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83. SoFi Select 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

