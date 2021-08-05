Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) by 165.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Champions Oncology were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Champions Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Champions Oncology by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Champions Oncology by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Champions Oncology by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 279,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 72,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSBR. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Champions Oncology in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

CSBR stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68. Champions Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $140.72 million, a P/E ratio of 524.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Champions Oncology had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Champions Oncology, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champions Oncology Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.