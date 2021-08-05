UBS Group AG Has $31,000 Holdings in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in DHI Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,110,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 655,273 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DHI Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the first quarter valued at $3,165,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DHI Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 153,703 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Shares of DHX opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $195.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38. DHI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.55 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of DHI Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX).

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.