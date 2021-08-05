UBS Group Raises Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Price Target to €37.20

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) had its target price increased by UBS Group from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erste Group Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.55.

Shares of EBKDY opened at $19.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.45. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $21.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

