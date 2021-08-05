Summit Hotel Properties’ (INN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s previous close.

INN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

INN stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $11.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $12,208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 1,688.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,294,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 1,221,674 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,044,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,771,000 after buying an additional 1,157,678 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,447,000 after buying an additional 957,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 997.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 880,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,943,000 after buying an additional 800,196 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

