JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €33.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVK. Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.47) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.27 ($36.79).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €29.75 ($35.00) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €28.77.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

