Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €155.00 by Baader Bank

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective from Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s previous close.

SAE has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €197.27 ($232.09).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €122.70 ($144.35) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a 12 month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €146.71.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.