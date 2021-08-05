Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 3,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 195.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,554,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,100 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,443,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,856,000 after acquiring an additional 113,949 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,619 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Ares Capital by 11.8% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,197,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,852,000 after buying an additional 337,558 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Ares Capital by 3.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,946,000 after buying an additional 66,016 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.77.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

