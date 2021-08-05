BCE (TSE:BCE) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.78

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$62.78 and last traded at C$62.68, with a volume of 251267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$62.27.

Several research analysts have commented on BCE shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$61.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 123.99%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

