Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $43.02

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.02 and last traded at $43.28, with a volume of 3570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.31.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

