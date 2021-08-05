The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.74

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$91.74 and last traded at C$91.41, with a volume of 6377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$90.49.

DSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$83.95.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$124.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.60 million. Research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.5423865 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total value of C$361,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,384 shares in the company, valued at C$3,834,039.69. Also, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.86, for a total value of C$630,880.00. Insiders have sold 102,861 shares of company stock worth $8,443,762 in the last ninety days.

About The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

