The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.74

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$91.74 and last traded at C$91.41, with a volume of 6377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$90.49.
DSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$83.95.
In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total value of C$361,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,384 shares in the company, valued at C$3,834,039.69. Also, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.86, for a total value of C$630,880.00. Insiders have sold 102,861 shares of company stock worth $8,443,762 in the last ninety days.
About The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.