Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Huntsman in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of HUN opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $4,357,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 150,576.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 41,027 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 364.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 1,241.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 48,162 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.