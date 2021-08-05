Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.83

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.83 and last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 19778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 31,390 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,924,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,958,000 after buying an additional 672,386 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,055,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
Recommended Story: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.