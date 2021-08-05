Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.83

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.83 and last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 19778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $109.91 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 31,390 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,924,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,958,000 after buying an additional 672,386 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,055,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

