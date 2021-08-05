Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $7.12, but opened at $8.05. Daseke shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 10,579 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 62.64%.

DSKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Daseke in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Daseke by 1,152.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 840,042 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 1st quarter worth about $6,919,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Daseke by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 962,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 521,942 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 1st quarter worth about $3,799,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 1st quarter worth about $3,224,000. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $539.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98.

About Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

