Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Gap Up to $19.28

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.28, but opened at $20.30. Stellantis shares last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 23,084 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stellantis in the second quarter valued at about $5,344,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 27.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 977,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after acquiring an additional 211,888 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Stellantis in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Bank of Italy boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 47.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 23,711,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 172.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

