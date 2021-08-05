Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.66.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

